Yankees host the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (32-42, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (43-31, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Yankees: Max Fried (9-2, 1.89 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

Yankees -235, Orioles +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series.

New York has gone 22-15 at home and 43-31 overall. The Yankees have gone 21-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore has gone 16-23 on the road and 32-42 overall. The Orioles are 15-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 26 home runs while slugging .728. Trent Grisham is 10 for 36 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan O'Hearn has nine doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .301 for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 9 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .214 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.