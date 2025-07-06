Yankees look to end 6-game losing streak, take on the Mets

New York Yankees (48-41, second in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (52-38, second in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Max Fried (10-2, 2.13 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Devenski (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, five strikeouts)

Yankees -226, Mets +185; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees, on a six-game losing streak, take on the New York Mets.

New York is 52-38 overall and 33-13 in home games. Mets hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

New York has a 22-24 record on the road and a 48-41 record overall. The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.84.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Mets are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has a .290 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 25 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs. Juan Soto is 13 for 34 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 32 home runs while slugging .731. Jazz Chisholm is 10 for 39 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .258 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (side), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.