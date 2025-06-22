Yankees and Orioles meet to decide series winner

Baltimore Orioles (33-43, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (44-32, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-7, 4.80 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Yankees: Will Warren (4-4, 4.83 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

Yankees -189, Orioles +157; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York is 44-32 overall and 23-16 in home games. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .255, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Baltimore has a 17-24 record on the road and a 33-43 record overall. The Orioles rank seventh in the AL with 88 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 47 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs). Trent Grisham is 11 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan O'Hearn has nine doubles and 10 home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 11 for 33 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .218 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 6-4, .230 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Westburg: day-to-day (fingers), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.