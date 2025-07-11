Yankees play the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (55-38, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (52-41, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Chris Flexen (5-0, 0.83 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (9-6, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

Yankees -185, Cubs +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Chicago Cubs to begin a three-game series.

New York has a 29-17 record in home games and a 52-41 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the majors.

Chicago has a 55-38 record overall and a 25-22 record on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .448 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 48 RBI while hitting .280 for the Yankees. Jasson Dominguez is 15 for 43 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 19 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 16 for 36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .290 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (fubular), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.