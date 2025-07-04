Yankees take on the Mets after Dominguez's 4-hit game

New York Yankees (48-39, second in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (50-38, second in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Marcus Stroman (1-1, 8.16 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Mets: Justin Hagenman (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, five strikeouts)

Mets -114, Yankees -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the New York Mets after Jasson Dominguez's four-hit game on Thursday.

New York is 50-38 overall and 31-13 at home. Mets hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

New York has a 48-39 record overall and a 22-22 record on the road. The Yankees are 37-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 67 RBI while hitting .287 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 10 for 39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 44 RBI while hitting .269 for the Yankees. Dominguez is 16 for 37 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (side), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt: day-to-day (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.