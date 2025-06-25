Yankees take road slide into matchup against the Reds

New York Yankees (45-34, first in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (42-38, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Max Fried (9-2, 2.05 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (7-5, 4.13 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

Yankees -213, Reds +176; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will aim to break a five-game road skid when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 42-38 record overall and a 22-17 record at home. The Reds are 32-15 in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 45-34 record overall and a 21-18 record on the road. The Yankees are 22-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 15 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 13 for 38 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 28 home runs, 53 walks and 62 RBI while hitting .364 for the Yankees. Jazz Chisholm is 13 for 39 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .235 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.