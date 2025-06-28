Yankees try to keep home win streak alive, host the Athletics

Athletics (33-51, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (47-34, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (5-7, 5.44 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (4-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

Yankees -248, Athletics +202; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Athletics trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

New York has a 25-16 record in home games and a 47-34 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.43 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

The Athletics have a 33-51 record overall and an 18-24 record in road games. Athletics hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .264 for the Yankees. Trent Grisham is 12 for 42 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 16 home runs while slugging .479. Nick Kurtz is 12 for 37 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .248 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.