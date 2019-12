OSAWATOMIE, Kansas -- A mailman more than likely saved Christmas for quite a few families in a small town in Kansas.The postal worker says he was driving with a rural road in Osawatomie on Sunday when his mail truck caught fire.When he realized he wasn't able to control the fire, he jumped into action.The unnamed man began taking packages from the back of his truck and putting them on the side of the road so they wouldn't burn.Firefighters say the truck was completely in flames by the time they got there.Luckily, the driver had removed all of the packages before any were damaged.