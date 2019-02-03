SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --The federal Bureau of Prisons said that work to restore power to a detention center in Brooklyn where inmates have gone without heat and electricity for a week will be completed by Monday.
About 1,200 inmates remain in the dark at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The city delivered emergency supplies Saturday night.
Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday, demanding to know why the building still had no heat.
The protesters returned Sunday and said they planned to remain until electricity is fully restored.
Inmates have been using pots, pans and flashlights to bang on their cell windows, even spelling out their message on walls that it was not okay.
There was also a tense confrontation between protesters at the detention center and correction officers.
Tense confrontation between protestors at #MetropolitanDetentionCenter in Brooklyn and correction officers. Keep in mind @RepJeffries says these CO’s “made it clear to me that it was unbearably cold during that 48 period when it was freezing out here.” pic.twitter.com/3FvHBRxC1d— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 3, 2019
"Occupy the streets until they get heat! Occupy the streets until they get heat!" said protester Janella Cuyler.
It all started with a small electrical fire last Sunday, causing a partial outage.
It was so cold this week that defense attorneys say medical care is nonexistent and say inmates were left wrapping themselves head to toe in towels for warmth.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says inmates have hot water for showers and that medical services continue to be provided.
Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Saturday that the city was sending trucks with hundreds of blankets and hand warmers.
Moments later, State Senator Julia Salazar tweeted that the warden refused those blankets.
.@nycemergencymgt just delivered generators, blankets and hand warmers to the Metropolitan Detention Center. The people inside have a right to dignity and safety and we won’t stand by while the Federal Bureau of Prisons fails them. NYC stands ready to do all we can to help. pic.twitter.com/5HGA3Co0G4— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 3, 2019
A congresswoman who visited the Metropolitan Detention Center for the second time on Saturday said officials are not taking the situation seriously enough.
"The inmates are very, very angry and complaining," said Rep. Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat whose district includes the jail. "We expressed our frustration that the warden is not approaching this with a sense of urgency."
Velazquez first visited the jail Friday after seeing news reports that hundreds of inmates there have spent the past week largely without heat, power or the ability to communicate with their attorneys or families.
The Bureau of Prisons acknowledged in an emailed statement Saturday that the jail "experienced a partial power outage due to a fire in the switch gear room." The bureau said a new electrical panel is being installed by an outside contractor and work is expected to be completed by Monday.
The bureau said air temperatures in the units "were within acceptable ranges" Saturday.
Velazquez disagreed. She said lawmakers measured the temperature as low as 49 degrees in some cells. "The heat is sporadic and it's uneven," she said.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
