Society

Power of Women luncheon event raises $1+ million in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than $1 million was raised at the 14th annual Power of Women to Make a Difference awards luncheon.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze was the emcee for the event at the Ziegfield Ballroom on West 54th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

More than 600 women attended the luncheon, which benefits Read NYC and The United Way of New York City.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the event.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattanmidtowncharityfundraiserwomen
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News