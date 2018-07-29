Power outage at Spring Creek apartment complex in Brooklyn

The FDNY is on the scene of a power outage at a complex in Brooklyn.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities are on the scene of a power outage at an apartment complex in Brooklyn.

Firefighters say the power went out around 5 a.m. Sunday. at the Spring Creek Towers apartments in East New York.

The complex has its own power plant.

The FDNY is on the scene assisting residents without electricity. Power plant staff are working to find the cause of the outage and restore power.

There are 46 buildings and about 15,000 residents in the complex.

