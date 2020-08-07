Power outage hits Upper Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- null
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citypower outage
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias Aftermath: Hundreds of thousands still without power
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
Woman buying MetroCard slashed in random subway station attack
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
Generator causes 'fatal levels' of carbon monoxide inside NJ home
Terrifying boat fire caught on camera in Queens
Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail
Show More
9/11 charity plans alternative ceremony at trade center site
'No evictions as long as we are in the middle of the epidemic,' Cuomo says
Restaurant owners, workers present reopening plan to Cuomo
Boy who survived illness linked to COVID honored by hospital
Gyms make safety changes amid COVID, but still no timetable to open
More TOP STORIES News