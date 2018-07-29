Power restored to Spring Creek apartment complex in Brooklyn following outage

EMBED </>More Videos

A.J. Ross has the latest on the power outage in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Power has been restored to an apartment complex in Brooklyn after an outage that affected thousands of residents Sunday morning.

Firefighters say the power went out around 5 a.m. at the Spring Creek Towers apartments, formerly known as Starrett City, in East New York.

The complex has its own power plant, unrelated to Con Edison.

The FDNY and NYPD responded to the scene, assisting residents without electricity. Six people had to be rescued from elevators that were stuck.

The power plant staff worked to identify and correct the cause of the outage, and power was restored by about 10 a.m.

There are 46 buildings and about 15,000 residents in the complex.

The FDNY is investigating the death of one resident who was attached to a respirator, but it is not yet known whether the death is related to the outage.

Three people suffered minor injuries.

The owners of the property, Brooksville Company, say the power plant will undergo a major overhaul in September, including the installation of backup generators.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
power outageBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officials: Legionella bacteria found in water supply at Bronx hospital
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
Florida police officer, native of NJ, dies after shooting
3 dead, 7 hurt after gunmen fire on crowd in New Orleans
Push to declassify documents related to 9/11 attacks
2 dogs, 7 kittens rescued from abandoned SUV
5 dead as northern California wildfire continues to rage
Riders walk down Cyclone to safety after roller coaster loses power
Show More
New law protects kids learning about boating after 12-year-old's tragic death
2 rushed to the hospital after car flips over in Westchester crash
Good Samaritans help police officer after serious crash
Panic erupts at Brooklyn subway station during false gun scare
Suspect wanted for firing shots in broad daylight in Queens
More News