Power has been restored to an apartment complex in Brooklyn after an outage that affected thousands of residents Sunday morning.Firefighters say the power went out around 5 a.m. at the Spring Creek Towers apartments, formerly known as Starrett City, in East New York.The complex has its own power plant, unrelated to Con Edison.The FDNY and NYPD responded to the scene, assisting residents without electricity. Six people had to be rescued from elevators that were stuck.The power plant staff worked to identify and correct the cause of the outage, and power was restored by about 10 a.m.There are 46 buildings and about 15,000 residents in the complex.The FDNY is investigating the death of one resident who was attached to a respirator, but it is not yet known whether the death is related to the outage.Three people suffered minor injuries.The owners of the property, Brooksville Company, say the power plant will undergo a major overhaul in September, including the installation of backup generators.