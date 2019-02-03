Power restored at Brooklyn federal jail, staff working to restore facility to normal operations

Kemberly Richardson has more from Sunset Park.

Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The power has been restored at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, officials say.

See the exact moments the lights came on:



Earlier Sunday, there were protests due to the lack of heat and electricity at a federal detention center in Brooklyn attempted to get into the facility.
Some demonstrators protesting the lack of heat and electricity at a federal detention center in Brooklyn attempted to get into the facility Sunday.



At one point, correction officers used pepper spray after a woman communicating with her son inside began walking into the entrance and other people tried rushing in.


Witnesses say officers used significant force to push the people out, with some of those attempting to come in falling to the ground.

Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday, demanding to know why the building still had no heat.

About 1,200 inmates were affected by the outage at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The city delivered emergency supplies Saturday night.

Inmates have been using pots, pans and flashlights to bang on their cell windows, even spelling out their message on walls that it was not okay.

There was also a tense confrontation between protesters at the detention center and correction officers.


It all started with a small electrical fire last Sunday, causing a partial outage.

It was so cold this week that defense attorneys say inmates were left wrapping themselves head to toe in towels for warmth.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says inmates have hot water for showers and hot water in the sinks, and that personal hygiene items and medical services continue to be provided.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement Sunday that read in part: "These allegations are a violation of human decency and dignity. They also raise questions of potential violations of law. Government owes a fundamental responsibility to serve all people and the Federal Bureau of Prisons needs to live up to that responsibility. I want answers, those responsible held accountable, and assurances that this will not happen again."

A congresswoman who visited the Metropolitan Detention Center for the second time on Saturday said officials are not taking the situation seriously enough.

"The inmates are very, very angry and complaining," said Rep. Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat whose district includes the jail. "We expressed our frustration that the warden is not approaching this with a sense of urgency."

Velazquez first visited the jail Friday after seeing news reports that hundreds of inmates there have spent the past week largely without heat, power or the ability to communicate with their attorneys or families.

The Bureau of Prisons acknowledged in an emailed statement Saturday that the jail "experienced a partial power outage due to a fire in the switch gear room." The bureau said a new electrical panel is being installed by an outside contractor and work is expected to be completed by Monday.

The bureau said air temperatures in the units "were within acceptable ranges" Saturday.

Velazquez disagreed. She said lawmakers measured the temperature as low as 49 degrees in some cells. "The heat is sporadic and it's uneven," she said.


(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

