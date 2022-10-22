Powerball jackpot now $580 million, here's how to watch Saturday's drawing

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

The Powerball jackpot is now at $580 million and the next chance to win is Saturday night.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing has been increased from an estimated $550 million to $580 million.

That would be a cash value of $278.2 million and the game's 10th-largest jackpot ever.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night - white balls: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42 and red Powerball 10.

A ticket sold at Sunny Mart Food Store on Port Reading Avenue in Port Reading, New Jersey matched all five white balls to win $1 million each.

A second ticket sold at Krauszer's Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield matched all five white balls and doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature.

