Powerball jackpot: What you can buy if you win the $1B jackpot

The odds are one in 292 million to win Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, but what if you defied those odds? What would you buy with $1 billion?

It's not every day that you have a chance to become a billionaire, but that's precisely the lucrative opportunity Powerball ticket owners have for Wednesday night's $1 billion drawing.

The odds are one in 292 million, but what if you defied those odds? What would you do with your billion dollars?

Deciding is always the hardest part, so we crunched the numbers for you and came up with some options to spend your winnings on.

If you're lucky enough to win Wednesday night, some of you may want to pick up a Hermes Birkin bag for $30,000. In fact, you can buy 33,000 of them!

If you're a car person, how about a Ferrari SF90? Each one of those luxury sports cars costs $525,000. You could buy more than 1,900 of those.

But if boating is more your style, how about a 137-foot yacht? The going price is $11 million, meaning you could own 92 of them. That's enough to build your own Navy!

You can watch the Powerball drawings on abc7NY.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights at 10:59.

