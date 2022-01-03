powerball

Powerball jackpot climbs to $522M for Monday night drawing

By Eyewitness News
Powerball jackpot: $522 million up for grabs in Monday drawing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than half a billion dollars is up for grabs Monday night in the Powerball drawing, as the jackpot continues to grow after there were no winners on New Year's Day.

The jackpot now stands at $522 million after 37 straight drawings with no winner.

The jackpot has a pre-tax cash value of $371.5 million.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 39-48-12-50-06 Powerball: 07

Despite no big winner, three $50,000 winning tickets were sold in New York. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The three winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

-Popular Card and Gift on Union Boulevard in West Islip
-Royal Mini Mart on Hampton Street in Sag Harbor
-Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

