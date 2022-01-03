Powerball jackpot climbs to $522M for Monday night drawing

The jackpot now stands at $522 million after 37 straight drawings with no winner.
The jackpot has a pre-tax cash value of $371.5 million.
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.
Saturday's winning numbers were: 39-48-12-50-06 Powerball: 07
Despite no big winner, three $50,000 winning tickets were sold in New York. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.
The three winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:
-Popular Card and Gift on Union Boulevard in West Islip
-Royal Mini Mart on Hampton Street in Sag Harbor
-Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill
The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.
Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
