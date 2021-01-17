lottery

No grand prize Powerball winner as jackpot grows to $730 million

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball grand prize went unclaimed yet again Saturday night, meaning that Wednesday's jackpot grows to $730 million.

The winning numbers on Saturday were:

14, 20,39,65, and 67 with 2 as the Powerball number



14 players will take home a $1 million second place prize, including one ticket that was sold in New York state.

There have now been 35 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner.

The current Mega Millions jackpot stands at $850 million dollars, with the next drawing on Tuesday.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE NEWS: Naked man electrocuted during fight on subway tracks
EMBED More News Videos

A naked man was electrocuted after a fight at a subway station in Harlem.



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestspowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Numbers drawn for $640 million Powerball jackpot
Mega Millions surges to $750M, Powerball jackpot at $640M
Powerball up to $556M for tonight, Mega Millions jackpot grows again
North Carolina COVID-19 nurse wins $1M to start 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccination site to open at NYC church amid supply shortage
Naked man electrocuted during fight on subway tracks
Woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee with insect repellant
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and very windy
Demonstrators call for hotel employee involved in iPhone dispute to apologize
NY man arrested after posting Capitol riot pictures online
Bills advance to first AFC Championship game since 1993
Show More
Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Bus driver in dramatic bridge plunge says it 'just took off'
Man dies after flagging ambulance; may have been hit-and-run victim
Biden says science team will be at `forefront' of his admin
More TOP STORIES News