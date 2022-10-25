Powerball jackpot soars to $680M after no top winner in Monday's drawing

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

The Powerball jackpot has soared to $680 million after no one matched all six numbers in last night's drawing.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot now stands at $680 million after no one matched all six numbers in Monday night's drawing.

The game's seventh largest prize ever will be up for grabs in Wednesday night's drawing.

You can watch the Powerball drawing at 11 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at abc7ny.com/lottery, and on our 24/7 streaming channel.

Here are Monday night's winning numbers: 23, 45, 54, 35, 18 Powerball: 16

Even if your ticket didn't match all six jackpot-winning numbers, it could still lead to a prize.

One lucky player in New York won $1 million in Saturday's drawing.

That ticket was purchased on Long Island in Albertson at 848 Willis Avenue Services Inc.

The last Powerball jackpot was won in August for a little over $206 million, which means Wednesday night's drawing will be the 36th draw in the jackpot run.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts