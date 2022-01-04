Powerball jackpot jumps to $575M for Wednesday's drawing after no top winner Monday

The jackpot is now $575 million. The next drawing is Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The winning numbers for Monday were 2-13-32-33-48 Powerball:22 Multiplier 2X
More than half a billion dollars was up for grabs Monday night as the jackpot continued to grow after there were no winners on New Year's Day.
There have now been 38 straight drawings with no winner.
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.
The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.
Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
