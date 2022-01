Powerball jackpot jumps to $575M for Wednesday's drawing after no top winner Monday

EMBED >More News Videos It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Powerball says there was no top winner Monday, in which the jackpot spiked to $561 million before the drawing.The jackpot is now $575 million. The next drawing is Wednesday, Jan. 5.More than half a billion dollars was up for grabs Monday night as the jackpot continued to grow after there were no winners on New Year's Day.There have now been 38 straight drawings with no winner.You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.----------