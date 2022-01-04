powerball

Powerball jackpot jumps to $575M for Wednesday's drawing after no top winner Monday

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

No Powerball winner: $575 million up for grabs tomorrow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Powerball says there was no top winner Monday, in which the jackpot spiked to $561 million before the drawing.

The jackpot is now $575 million. The next drawing is Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The winning numbers for Monday were 2-13-32-33-48 Powerball:22 Multiplier 2X

More than half a billion dollars was up for grabs Monday night as the jackpot continued to grow after there were no winners on New Year's Day.

There have now been 38 straight drawings with no winner.
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.


The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

MORE NEWS: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
EMBED More News Videos

It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseynew york citynew yorksuffolk countynassau countyconnecticutwestchester countyrockland countyjackpotpowerballlottery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWERBALL
See Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday night's drawing
Powerball jackpot climbs to $525M; Three $50K tickets sold in New York
Numbers drawn in $500M New Year's Day Powerball jackpot
Powerball Jackpot grows to $500M after no big winner
TOP STORIES
Snowstorm hits parts of Tri-State; emergency declared for southern NJ
Boyfriend speaks out after mom of 3, dog killed in NYC smoke shop
AT&T, Verizon agree to postpone 5G rollout near airports by 2 weeks
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds
Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, agent tells ABC
Man hospitalized after being shot in Queens
California family welcomes twins born in different years
Show More
Jury finds Elizabeth Holmes guilty on multiple counts
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
NY COVID hospitalizations spike to peak levels, but deaths lower
'Wait, what?': Annual list highlights phrases that should be banished
Sports continue at some LI high schools despite districts going remote
More TOP STORIES News