powerball

$610 million up for grabs in Wednesday's Powerball drawing

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

$610 million up for grabs in Wednesday's Powerball drawing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has surged to $610 million, the seventh largest in the game's history, for Wednesday's drawing.

You can watch the number drawn live tonight on ABC7NY.

The jackpot has a cash value of $434.2 million.

"We're thrilled to offer players a jackpot that has hit the $600 million mark," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. "Although no one hit the jackpot, we had more than 1.8 million tickets win a cash prize in last night's drawing. Players should check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win."

The winning numbers for Monday were 2-13-32-33-48, Powerball:22, Multiplier 2X

Some of the top-winning tickets in the Monday drawing included two Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Connecticut and Texas. There was also a Match 5 + Power Play ticket worth $2 million sold in Montana.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the October 4, 2021, drawing, when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize.

That jackpot ranked as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN
2. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI
3. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA
4. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD
5. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA
6. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY
7. Est. $610 Million - Jan. 5, 2022
8. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL
9. $587.5 Million - Nov. 28, 2012 - AZ, MO
10. $564.1 Million - Feb. 11, 2015 - NC, PR, TX

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

MORE NEWS: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
EMBED More News Videos

It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseynew york citynew yorksuffolk countynassau countyconnecticutwestchester countyrockland countyjackpotpowerballlottery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWERBALL
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
See Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday night's drawing
Powerball jackpot climbs to $525M; Three $50K tickets sold in New York
Numbers drawn in $500M New Year's Day Powerball jackpot
TOP STORIES
Icy conditions lead to dozens of crashes across region; 1 dead
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory this AM; tracking snow Thurs-Fri
LIVE: 13 dead, including 7 children, after house fire in Philly
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint
CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID isolation rules, testing
Dr. Ashton warns against swabbing throat for at-home COVID test kits
Show More
Dog leads police to crash in New Hampshire
Queens widow gets $17,000 back after being hit with $20,000 tax bill
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
Adams announces new hospital funding, defends controversial comments
Hilary Duff faces backlash after daughter seen in car without car seat
More TOP STORIES News