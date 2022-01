$610 million up for grabs in Wednesday's Powerball drawing

EMBED >More News Videos It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has surged to $610 million, the seventh largest in the game's history, for Wednesday's drawing.You can watch the number drawn live tonight on ABC7NY.The jackpot has a cash value of $434.2 million."We're thrilled to offer players a jackpot that has hit the $600 million mark," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. "Although no one hit the jackpot, we had more than 1.8 million tickets win a cash prize in last night's drawing. Players should check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win."Some of the top-winning tickets in the Monday drawing included two Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Connecticut and Texas. There was also a Match 5 + Power Play ticket worth $2 million sold in Montana.The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the October 4, 2021, drawing, when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize.That jackpot ranked as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.Top 10 Powerball Jackpots1. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN2. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI3. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA4. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD5. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA6. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY7. Est. $610 Million - Jan. 5, 20228. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL9. $587.5 Million - Nov. 28, 2012 - AZ, MO10. $564.1 Million - Feb. 11, 2015 - NC, PR, TXYou can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.----------