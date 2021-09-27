lottery

Powerball: $545 million jackpot up for grabs tonight

The jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing now stands at $545 million, after no one won the top $528 million dollar prize in Saturday night's drawing.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 22-23-37-62-63 Powerball:19

There was a $2 million winner in Illinois, and $1 million winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but no one scored the top prize.

Last week, someone bought a Mega Millions ticket at Pronto Pizza in Midtown Manhattan and won $432 million.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
