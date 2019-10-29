Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- A powerful earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Tuesday morning, but no damage or casualties were immediately reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning on Mindanao island in the south. Philippine seismologists said it was a lower magnitude of 6.4.

It was near the town of Kisante and less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Davao City. It was about 50 kilometers (30 miles) deep.

A 6.3 earthquake earlier this month in the same region killed five people and caused damage to several schools and other buildings. In July, two earthquakes hours apart struck a group of sparsely populated islands in the Luzon Strait in the northern Philippines, killing eight people.

Seismic activity is common in the Philippines, which lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the ring of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Critics take aim at NYPD over 2 incidents at subway stations
Son in custody after couple found dead in New Jersey home
Woman charged in connection with NJ boyfriend's suicide
Shots fired into Long Island home while residents slept
NYPD officer injured in police shooting released from hospital
16-year-old shot in shoulder outside school in NYC
NYC council votes to suspend controversial councilman
Show More
Innocent teen killed on basketball court by stray bullet
Keep the umbrella handy!
Robert Evans, iconic producer of 'The Godfather,' dies at 89
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
Suspect charged in Long Island church arson
More TOP STORIES News