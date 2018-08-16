Pregnant mom, 2 young daughters mysteriously vanish in Colorado

CLAYTON SANDELL
A pregnant Colorado mother and her two young daughters have mysteriously vanished -- and local police are vowing to "not rest until we have the answers."

Shanann Watts, 34, and her two daughters -- Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4 -- were reported missing on Monday, according to the police department in Frederick, which is about 35 miles north of Denver.

Police were notified Monday by a concerned family friend who hadn't heard from Watts, who is 15 weeks pregnant, police said.

Police are now asking for the public's help to find the missing mother and young girls.

"There is a lot at stake here and we are exploring all avenues," Frederick Police Sgt. Ian Albert said Wednesday. "We are working around the clock on this case and will not rest until we have the answers we are looking for."

There's no reason to believe the public is at risk, Albert added.

When the mother and daughters disappeared, Watts' phone, purse and keys were left behind at home, said her husband, Chris Watts, according to ABC affiliate KMGH in Denver.

"When I came home and then walked in the house, nothing. Vanished. Nothing was here," he told KMGH.

"My kids are my life," the worried husband and father told KMGH. "I mean, those smiles light up my life."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are helping local police with the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Frederick Police Department at 720-382-5700.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Serial burglar caught on camera in Manhattan
Nearly 80 OD on synthetic marijuana at Connecticut park
VIDEO: Woman choked and robbed in Crown Heights
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Another Rikers Island correction officer attacked
Man wanted for stealing iPhone from 8-year-old in the Bronx
Teen caught after fleeing from officers in handcuffs
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Show More
Shots fired near music video shoot for rappers 50 Cent, 6ix9ine
Man who stabbed wife in shower gets 20 years in prison
Lightning strike sparks fire at popular LI summer camp
Swimmer suffers puncture wounds in Cape Cod shark attack
Sketch released after body found near Verrazano Bridge
More News