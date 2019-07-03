Pregnant woman found dead 3 days before her due date

GOODMAN, Mississippi -- Three days before a pregnant woman was expected to give birth, searchers say they've found her body.

The 21-year-old mother-to-be, Makayla Winston, was going to show her sonogram to the baby's father last week when she disappeared.

Makayla's mother has been searching for her ever since.

"We went looking where we thought she would be, but she wasn't there," recalled her mother.

Police say they found Makayla's cell phone next to her car and the information it contained had been deleted.

No one has been arrested at this time. Investigators are trying to determine how she was killed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mississippipregnancymysterious deathu.s. & worldpregnant woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for man who attempted to abduct girl on Long Island
LIVE | Funeral for retired NYPD detective who died of 9/11-related cancer
Fire burns Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside
800-pound shark pings off the coast of Cape May
14-year-old boy put on wrong international flight at Newark
14-year-old girl, 9-year-old brother missing in Newark
Police: Man fleeing burglary in New Jersey killed in crash
Show More
Man livestreams firing gun to impress girlfriend, gets arrested
AccuWeather: Warm and humid with some spotty storms
Navy SEAL accused of killing Iraqi detainee acquitted of murder
Tanks roll in ahead of July 4th celebration
Former federal prisons worker arrested in sex attacks using genetic genealogy: Police
More TOP STORIES News