Pregnant woman killed in New Jersey shooting, newborn saved

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pregnant woman was killed in a shooting in New Jersey Thursday afternoon, but doctors were able to save her baby.It happened around 3 p.m. on Christina Place in Paterson, where the 31-year-old victim, identified only by the initials R.L., was found with several gunshot wounds.Authorities say R.L. was 8 months pregnant and was rushed to St. Joseph's University Medical Center for emergency treatment.While at the hospital, R.L. delivered her child, but she succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced deceased shortly after the birth.The baby is healthy and currently admitted in stable condition.Also Read: Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend, dumping body near highway Several people in the apartment complex heard the shots fired, and more than a dozen people ran to the victim's aid.Witnesses say the suspect fired from a car.This investigation is active and ongoing, and more information will be released when it becomes available.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or the location of R.L.'s attacker to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.----------