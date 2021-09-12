Pregnant woman shot, killed trying to break up fight after her baby shower in Harlem

The celebration turned into heartbreak for the Harlem family.
"Shanice was nine months pregnant...she was nine months pregnant," said her sister, Metania.
Shanice Young, 31, a mother just weeks away from giving birth, was shot in the head in front of her building on West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard. Her family gathered in the same spot to grieve.
"Shanice was a victim, She didn't have four children - she had two, and the third one died with her," her sister added.
RELATED | Rikers Island officers 'scared to go back to work' amid spike in violence
Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Shanice was returning from her baby shower. She was taking the gifts into her building lobby when police say a fight broke out between the two men. Neighbors say one of the men was Shanice's ex, and the other was the father of her unborn child.
One of the men had a gun that fired off, and a bullet hit Shanice in the head.
There is a memorial for the 31-year-old and her unborn daughter. She also had two other children and was caring for her two younger siblings.
A local domestic violence activist and survivor was outraged at the unnecessary loss of two lives.
"I'm upset because she didn't have to die...it could have been me," said Stephanie McGraw.
Police are still trying to determine who pulled the trigger.
No arrests have been made at this time.
RELATED | Man charged after 3-month-old killed, mother injured in Brooklyn hit and run
The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip