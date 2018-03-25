Pregnant woman shot with BB gun while walking on Staten Island street

Police say a pregnant woman was shot with a BB gun on Staten Island.

Police are trying to track down the person who shot a pregnant woman with a BB gun on Staten Island.

Police say it happened as the woman was walking on Richmond Terrace about 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Investigators found a pellet on the ground. They believe it came from a nearby public housing building.

The woman was hit in the arm, but she was not seriously hurt.

So far there have been no arrests.

