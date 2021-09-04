President Biden to survey Ida storm damage in New York City, New Jersey

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- President Joe Biden will travel to New Jersey and New York to survey the damage caused by remnants of Ida.

After his trip to Louisiana, the President announced on Saturday that he will make his way to Manville, New Jersey and Queens, New York City on Tuesday, September 7.

This comes after remnants of Ida brought devastating and deadly flooding all across the New York City Tri-State area during the week.

The historic flooding claimed the lives of 13 people in New York City, many of which lived in illegally converted basement apartments.
The cleanup from Ida's remnants continues Friday as New York City looks to recover from historic flooding that claimed at least 13 lives, many in illegally converted apartments.



Meanwhile in New Jersey, Ida's flooding claimed the lives of at least 25 people, with six people still missing across the state, and the death toll is likely to rise.
Another four people were killed in Westchester and one in Connecticut.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

