Coronavirus disproportionately impacting black communities, White House task force says

WASHINGTON -- Data shows the coronavirus pandemic is impacting African Americans harder, members of the White House coronavirus task force said Tuesday.Speaking at the White House daily briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the medical community has known for a long time that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity and asthma hit minority populations, especially African Americans."It's not that they're getting infected more often. It's that when they do get infected, their underlying medical conditions...wind them up in the ICU and ultimately give them a higher death rate," Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, explained.Fauci said the virus is "shining a bright light on how unacceptable [the disparity] is," but there is not much that can be done right now except to try to give these people the best care possible."When all this is over -- and as we said, it will end, we will get over coronavirus -- there will still be health disparities which we really do need to address," Fauci concluded.Dr. Deborah Birx pointed out that data does not show that minorities are inherently more susceptible to the virus but that they are "more susceptible to more difficult and severe disease, and poorer outcomes."President Donald Trump said his administration is trying to address what he termed a "tremendous challenge." Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, later added they'd be releasing demographic data about the pandemic impacts "very shortly."A national civil rights group on Monday said that's a problem across the country and demanded more transparency on race and ethnicity among the COVID-19 testing results, cases and patient outcomes reported by federal health authorities and state health agencies."Equal access to healthcare is a critical civil rights issue, and during this novel pandemic, the public deserves nothing less than full transparency from this administration and state public health officials," Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said in a statement.Democratic members of Congress had previously called on Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to ensure race and ethnic data is collected by health agencies across the country during the outbreak.For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.