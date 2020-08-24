Coronavirus

Coronavirus Live Updates: FDA approves convalescent plasma; NY key indicators see new lows

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Donald Trump says the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

Trump, announcing the decision Sunday at the White House, called convalescent plasma a "powerful therapy." He says the FDA's action will expand access to the treatment, which is already being used. The treatment involves transferring antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients to patients suffering from the disease.


Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday new lows for COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients in ICUs and intubations.

Hospitalizations dropped to 472, the lowest number since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 110, the lowest number since March 15. Intubations dropped to 50, the lowest number since mid-March.

New York State's rate of positive tests has been less than 1 percent for 16 straight days. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in New York City Saturday.

Here are more of today's headlines:



Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island reopening
Statue of Liberty Museum and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration partially reopened on Monday. The interior of the Statue of Liberty, including the pedestal and crown, remains closed and will be included as part of a later reopening phase.

Gyms reopen in New York state
For fitness enthusiasts outside of New York City, Monday is the day they can return to gyms. On Long Island and in other locations, many gyms are opening their doors at 33 percent capacity and with other restrictions in place.

Irregularities at NFL lab

The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners. The New York Jets said they had 10 false positives and the Chicago Bears said they had nine.

The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results "while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests." The NFL did not identify the teams or say how many tests were positive.

Outbreak in Connecticut
Residents of Danbury are being urged to take precautions after what officials have described as a "serious outbreak" of the new coronavirus.

NYC contract tracing program
New York City officials say its contact tracing program has met its goal of reaching about 90 percent of newly diagnosed people. The program has also completed 75% of its interviews. This comes after a slow start in June when more than 11,000 infected New Yorkers didn't provide the names of others they might have exposed. Only six in ten of the contacts who are named completed interviews, well short of the city's goal, leaving health officials to wonder what might have been.
Italy cases on the rise
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Italy. Officials say there were more than 900 new daily cases reported for the first time since May. Nine deaths were reported. The health ministry says most of the new infections are among Italians returning from summertime travel and because there is also increased testing.

Stay at home in Madrid
In Spain, Madrid has recommended people in the most affected areas of the city to stay at home. Thousands of new cases have been reported in the past few days. People are being urged to avoid unnecessary trips and meetings, and those in the worst-hit areas are being told to stay at home. Spain eased its lockdown at the end of June.

NYC converting 1-hour parking meters to 2-hour meters
New York City announced Friday that beginning in October, all 1-hour parking meters will be converted to 2-hour meters citywide in order to offer drivers more time to shop or dine. There will be no change in meter rates for the first hour, with higher rates only for the second hour of parking. CLICK HERE for the NYC Parking Rate Map.

New Jersey gyms reopening?

Gyms in New Jersey remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the state may be getting closer to taking steps toward reopening. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state will watch New York's reopening of gyms process, which starts Monday.



