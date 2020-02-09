Politics

UPCLOSE: President Trump's acquittal and New York City's bail reform bill

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- President Trump this week took a victory lap after his acquittal in his impeachment trial.

He let his opponents have it and described them several times as: 'vicious, horrible people,' 'scumbags,' and 'stone cold crazy.'

One of the people he was referring to was Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel of New York and Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; one of the impeachment hearing leaders.

So what happens now? And can this country climb out of the divided abyss?

EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter speaks with Eric Adams and Jumaane Williams



Crime in New York City is up 17 percent over January of last year. Why is this happening? Many people say it's the fallout from New York State's new bail reform bill program--no bail for most people arrested.

It has only been a month, but is it time to reform the bill?

Critics are now calling for changes that would give judges more discretion about whether or not to release defendants without bail.

This morning we talk to Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams who is a former New York City cop, and public advocate Jumaane Williams. Each one has a different perspective about what to do regarding crime.

We wrap up with Hank Sheinkopf on the upcoming New Hampshire primary.

EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter wraps up with Hank Sheinkopf



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citymanhattanimpeachmentcrimeupclosepresident donald trumpmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News