UPCLOSE: President Trump's acquittal and New York City's bail reform bill

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- President Trump this week took a victory lap after his acquittal in his impeachment trial.He let his opponents have it and described them several times as: 'vicious, horrible people,' 'scumbags,' and 'stone cold crazy.'One of the people he was referring to was Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel of New York and Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; one of the impeachment hearing leaders.So what happens now? And can this country climb out of the divided abyss?Crime in New York City is up 17 percent over January of last year. Why is this happening? Many people say it's the fallout from New York State's new bail reform bill program--no bail for most people arrested.It has only been a month, but is it time to reform the bill?Critics are now calling for changes that would give judges more discretion about whether or not to release defendants without bail.This morning we talk to Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams who is a former New York City cop, and public advocate Jumaane Williams. Each one has a different perspective about what to do regarding crime.We wrap up with Hank Sheinkopf on the upcoming New Hampshire primary.----------