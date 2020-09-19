back to school

The Countdown: President Trump and the push for a coronavirus vaccine

The Countdown to the President Election 2020
NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this week's edition of The Countdown, Bill Ritter is joined by ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf to discuss President Trump's push for a COVID-19 vaccine and the upcoming debates.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. will have 100 million doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the end of 2020.

"As soon as a vaccine is approved, my administration will deliver it to the American people immediately. Distribution will begin 24 hours after notice," Trump said during the Friday news conference.

He said the government will have enough vaccines to distribute to every American by April.

The president's recent statements on vaccine readiness contradict the government's top health experts.

On Thursday during a town hall, Democratic challenger Joe Biden went after President Trump again and again over his handling of COVID-19, calling Trump's downplaying of the pandemic "criminal" and his administration "totally irresponsible."

This week's Countdown focuses on this issue.

