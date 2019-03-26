Prestigious New York City private school at center of sexual misconduct scandal

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A prestigious private school in Brooklyn is at the center of a newly uncovered sexual misconduct scandal.A year-long investigation by T&M Protection Resources found allegations against more than a dozen staff members -- including teachers -- at St. Ann's School.Some of the cases over the last three decades were reportedly known to Stanley Bosworth, the man who created the school and served as the headmaster for four decades.He is also accused of touching a student inappropriately.The school sent a letter to teachers and students, writing, "Our students are under our protection; caring for them is our most sacred trust."----------