Society

New York City celebrates Pride Weekend

By Eyewitness News
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the Pride March, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to celebrate from inside their own homes due to social distancing guidelines.

It still isn't stopping many from enjoying the spirit of the day, even though all of Sunday's celebrations have gone virtual.

On Saturday, a rainbow lit up the sky in front of the Stonewall Inn.

It reached more than 1,000 feet in the air as part of the celebration for Pride Weekend.

The organizers said it honors transgender people of color who fought, marched, protested and really paved the way for the movement.

Last year, thousands took to the streets of New York City during the World Pride March to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969.

There will be some marches Sunday, with the Queer Liberation March starting at 1 p.m. at Foley Square in support of Black Lives Matter and police brutality.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the NYC Pride Celebration

Organizers say now is a time when LGBT issues must remain front and center.

Watch 'NYC Pride 2020: 50th Anniversary of the NYC Pride March' this Sunday, June 28, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Channel 7, on abc7ny.com, the station's free news and connected TV apps, as well as on the ABC News Live channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywest villagenew york citymanhattanpridelgbtqpride monthlgbt
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot, 1 critically injured at NYC block party
Everything you need to know about the NYC Pride celebration
Coronavirus Updates: NY hospitalizations, deaths on steady decline
NY graduation potentially hit with COVID-19 exposure
AccuWeather: Steamy start to Sunday
14-year-old boy found dead in NYC playground
18 shot in 24 hours as spike in gun violence in NYC continues
Show More
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
St. Patrick's Cathedral to hold first public mass since March Sunday
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
Woman rescued, flown to hospital after rattlesnake bite in Rockland Co.
Baby killed, 4 others injured in Amazon truck crash on NJ Turnpike
More TOP STORIES News