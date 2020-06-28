New York City celebrates Pride Weekend

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the Pride March, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to celebrate from inside their own homes due to social distancing guidelines.It still isn't stopping many from enjoying the spirit of the day, even though all of Sunday's celebrations have gone virtual.On Saturday, a rainbow lit up the sky in front of the Stonewall Inn.It reached more than 1,000 feet in the air as part of the celebration for Pride Weekend.The organizers said it honors transgender people of color who fought, marched, protested and really paved the way for the movement.Last year, thousands took to the streets of New York City during the World Pride March to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969.There will be some marches Sunday, with the Queer Liberation March starting at 1 p.m. at Foley Square in support of Black Lives Matter and police brutality.Organizers say now is a time when LGBT issues must remain front and center.