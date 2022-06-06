Preview of New Jersey's primary races for Tuesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11919581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who blamed his surgeon for pain after an operation bought a rifle and opened fire hours later at a Tulsa medical office, killing four.

NEW JERSEY -- Primary elections in seven states Tuesday will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles this fall that will play into control of Congress.In New Jersey, a dozen House districts are on the ballot.Former President Trump said in 2021 he would back a challenger to long-serving Republican Rep. Chris Smith, but that never happened.The absence of an endorsement hasn't stopped conservative talk show host Mike Crispi, one of Smith's Republican challengers, from claiming Trump's mantle.In northern New Jersey, former state Senate minority leader Tom Kean Jr. has a fundraising edge and establishment support over five rivals. Kean, the son of former Republican Gov. Tom Kean Sr., is hoping for a rematch with Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, who won a close contest two years ago.On the Democratic side, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's son, Rob, is running for a seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Albio Sires. Menendez, a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey commissioner, locked up party support upon entering the race.----------