Polls open for New Jersey's primary election

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Primary elections in seven states Tuesday will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles this fall that will play into control of Congress.

In New Jersey, a dozen House districts are on the ballot.

Polls across the state today are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person primary voting.

Schools in the Garden State typically remain open even on Election Day, when so many people are filing in and out of school buildings.

But after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, officials in some N.J. districts are not taking any chances.



Three schools in Nutley are going virtual today while the school buildings act as polling places.

Piscataway and Hamilton are also moving to remote learning, while Old Bridge is shutting down altogether, using a snow day in June.

Regarding the races, New Jersey Democrats and Republicans picking the house candidates who will face off in the general election this November.
Former President Trump said in 2021 he would back a challenger to long-serving Republican Rep. Chris Smith, but that never happened.

The absence of an endorsement hasn't stopped conservative talk show host Mike Crispi, one of Smith's Republican challengers, from claiming Trump's mantle.

NJ Congressional primary map:


In northern New Jersey, former state Senate minority leader Tom Kean Jr. has a fundraising edge and establishment support over five rivals. Kean, the son of former Republican Gov. Tom Kean Sr., is hoping for a rematch with Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, who won a close contest two years ago.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's son, Rob, is running for a seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Albio Sires. Menendez, a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey commissioner, locked up party support upon entering the race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

