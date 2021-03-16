Society

Prince Philip, 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, leaves hospital after heart surgery

LONDON -- Britain's Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew's, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII's.

Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the matter.

Philip's illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and Elizabeth received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.

Although he enjoyed good health well into old age, Philip has had heart issues in the past. In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and was treated for a blocked coronary artery.

The longest-serving royal consort in British history, Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

ALSO READ: UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprincequeen elizabethroyal familyhospitallondon
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moderna to test vaccine on young children and babies
3 dead, including child, after plane crashes in car in Fla.
Woman slashed across hand while walking home in NYC
What we can expect as the Tri-State reopens
AccuWeather: There's some snow in the forecast
3 injured in 2-alarm Upper East Side apartment fire
One of Cuomo's accusers speaks out on radio show
Show More
New Dead Sea scrolls found in Israel
NYC pushes to keep vaccinating 24/7 at many centers
COVID Updates: More than 25% of adults in US have gotten at least 1 vaccine
Watch as man brazenly fires shots into Queens apartment building
The Countdown: Cuomo scandal grows; Dr. Birx reflects on an infamous Trump comment
More TOP STORIES News