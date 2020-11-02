Report: Britain's Prince William had coronavirus in April

The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn't want to worry anyone. Kensington Palace declined to comment Sunday but did not deny the report.
RELATED: England faces new monthlong lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
Prince Charles had mild symptoms in March.
William made a public appearance in mid-October with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, meeting with workers at a science lab in southern England.
WATCH: COVID in Europe: France, Germany brace for lockdowns as Belgium sees record hospitalizations