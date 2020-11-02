Coronavirus

Report: Britain's Prince William had coronavirus in April

In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, wearing a face-covering to curb the spread of coronavirus Britain's Prince William meets pharmacist Joyce Duah in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON -- The BBC says Britain's Prince William had the coronavirus apparently around the same time as his father Prince Charles earlier this year.

The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn't want to worry anyone. Kensington Palace declined to comment Sunday but did not deny the report.

RELATED: England faces new monthlong lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Prince Charles had mild symptoms in March.

William made a public appearance in mid-October with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, meeting with workers at a science lab in southern England.

WATCH: COVID in Europe: France, Germany brace for lockdowns as Belgium sees record hospitalizations
EMBED More News Videos

A new wave of lockdowns and business closings is sweeping across France, Germany and other places in Europe as surging coronavirus infections there.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprince charlescoronavirusprince williamu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC has new framework on resuming cruise ship sailing
Cops bust massive Halloween night warehouse party
Cuomo: Travelers must now test for COVID before and after visiting NY
Several locations shut down in NJ due to Halloween-related parties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pro-Trump caravans snarl traffic, spur protest
Cops bust massive Halloween night warehouse party
Cuomo: Travelers must now test for COVID before and after visiting NY
The Countdown: Trump, Biden criss-cross the country in final campaign push
Search underway for driver who struck, killed bicyclist
Father of 8-year-old speaks after both shot by stray bullets
Show More
Guardian Angels to patrol NYC streets on election night
Several locations shut down in NJ due to Halloween-related parties
Several homes catch fire after gas explosion in Nassau County
Passenger in livery cab shot, killed while stopped at red light in NYC
Rare asteroid discovered valued at $10 quintillion
More TOP STORIES News