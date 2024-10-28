Prince William's effort to end homelessness featured in upcoming Disney+ Documentary

Discover how Prince William draws inspiration from his mother, Princess Diana, in his efforts to end homelessness

Prince William is on a mission to end homelessness, launching a bold new initiative called "Homewards." The program, launched along with The Royal Foundation is featured in a new Disney+ documentary, "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness."

The two-part documentary offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the ambitious five-year program, which aims to showcase the possibilities of ending homelessness.

Viewers will see the prince reflect on the impact of his mother, Princess Diana, and seek guidance from people who have experienced homelessness in different ways.

Sprinkled throughout the documentary are archival photos of the Royal family visiting The Passage, a care center dedicated to supporting the homeless.

Follow Prince William as he actively works to create supportive housing on his own land, exploring solutions to the challenges he encounters.

"Prince William: We Can End Homelessness" debuts Nov 1 on Disney+.