Arts & Entertainment

Surprise royal wedding: Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

LONDON -- Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended.

Guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 were followed, the palace said.

Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, had originally planned to marry the property tycoon on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. The ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Friday's ceremony had not been announced and images of the ceremony were not immediately released.

The families of the newlyweds have known one another for many years. The pair are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at the wedding of Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie.

Andrew and Sarah, who remain on very good terms despite their 1996 divorce, said at the time of Beatrice's engagement that they were "thrilled" with the news.

Their younger daughter, Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentroyalsroyal familyenglandroyal weddingu.s. & worldwedding
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NJ to track beach crowds; NYC set for Phase 4
Shootings spike prompts NYPD to carry out 'End Gun Violence' plan
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
AccuWeather Alert: Intense heat is on
Ex-personal assistant arrested in tech CEO's grisly murder
Vandals strike 'Black Lives Matter' mural outside Trump Tower again
Here's what Phase 4 in NYC will look like
Show More
Goats appointed as new landscapers at Long Island parks
Money moves to make as extra $600/week unemployment benefits expire
How to deal with extreme heat
NJ park closed after visitors leave it trashed
'Let us reopen' say owners of bowling alleys on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News