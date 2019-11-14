New Jersey principal who died after donating bone marrow to stranger honored

WESTFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A beloved principal in New Jersey who died after donating his bone marrow to an anonymous 14-year-old cancer patient is being honored.

Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine announced Thursday it is naming its Student Life Center after former Westfield High School Principal Dr. Derrick Nelson.

Nelson died in April from surgery complications after donating his bone marrow to the teen with cancer in France. His fiancee filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hackensack University Medical Center in July.

Since his death, there has been a significant public outpouring to honor his memory.

Thousands of people have signed a petition to have Westfield High School named after him.

Nelson has been nominated to receive the Soldier's Medal and he was posthumously named the Grand Marshal of the Westfield Township Memorial Day Parade.

In addition to his service in education, Nelson served our country for more than 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westfieldunion countywrongful deathhospitalprincipal
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 6 shot, 1 fatally, in Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
American teacher found dead in Dominican Republic: Police
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
Video: Dirt bikers circle NYPD officer in gas station confrontation
New York names facilities that treated deadly superbug
Show More
10-0 NY high school football coach reassigned pending investigation
NYPD officers dodge bullets outside NYC deli, 1 in custody
Search for woman who took 4 dogs from Bronx driveway
NYC launches new homeless program; Advocates call it 'chilling'
Teen arrested on hate crime charges in egg-throwing incidents
More TOP STORIES News