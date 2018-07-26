Texas prisoner climbs on top of deputy's patrol car driving down the highway

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas inmate wriggled out of his handcuffs, broke the window of a patrol car and climbed onto the roof of a Taylor County Sheriff's Office vehicle as it drove down the highway, according to local authorities. (Jennifer Mustain)

ABILENE, Texas --
A Texas inmate wriggled out of his handcuffs, broke the window of a patrol car and climbed onto the roof of the vehicle as it drove down the highway, according to local authorities.

The frightening scene unfolded along Highway 277 in rural Archer County as a deputy with the Taylor County Sheriff's Office was taking Martin Estrada, 31, from a mental health facility in Wichita Falls to Ailene, about two hours away.

According to officials, Estrada demanded that the deputy stop the car, but the deputy continued driving and called for backup. The deputy pulled over when Wichita County deputies arrived, at which point Estrada allegedly tried to flee on foot and had to be subdued with a stun gun.


Estrada, who was then taken back to Abilene without incident, was wanted in Taylor County for insufficient bond on a variety of charges including evading arrest, aggravated robbery and meth possession. He was discharged from the Wichita Falls mental facility for safety reasons after allegedly assaulting another patient, and authorities said it took multiple people to secure him in handcuffs and leg irons before leaving the facility.

Estrada is currently being held on nearly $700,000 bond, KTXS reports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldtexas newshighwaysviral video
Top Stories
1 critical after triple shooting at Brooklyn playground
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Questions remain over health risks at Long Island middle school
Show More
Major Lincoln Tunnel delays expected with project starting next month
'We are human beings:' Couple speaks out after ICE detention
Bronx doctor apologizes for posts on white nationalist sites
Target apologizes for fake CBGB awning
894 apartments without water at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
More News