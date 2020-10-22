Prisoner escapes while in custody outside Harlem Hospital

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway in Manhattan after a 25-year-old prisoner escaped from custody outside Harlem Hospital Thursday morning.Authorities say police were called to his home for a welfare check after it was reported that he was threatening to kill himself.After further investigation, officers found he had an open investigation for allegedly violating an order of protection filed by his ex-girlfriend.On August 22, 2019, he allegedly followed his ex-girlfriend to 315 Central Park West, placed his hands around her neck, and threatened to kill her.Police took him into custody Wednesday night and transferred him to Harlem Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.As they were walking out of Harlem Hospital to transfer him to Police Service Area 6 Thursday morning, police say he made his escape.He is still missing, but officials say he is not considered a threat to the community.He is described as a Black male wearing a white shirt and black sweatpants.----------