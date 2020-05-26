coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey professional sports can return to training, even competition

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Professional sports teams in New Jersey may return to training and even competition, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.

Murphy said the decision is based on if the leagues choose to move in that direction.

"We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel," he said.

The governor reassured the sports facilities are a place where proper sanitation and hygiene practices can be readily maintained.

"Where the professional teams are concerned and with the facilities and the resources they have to meet the demands of public health, we felt we could take that step forward," Murphy said.

Murphy added he recognizes not all sports are back and will continue to work with all the stakeholders, including youth sports leagues.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseysportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey devilsnew jersey newsnew york jetsnew york giants
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Outdoor graduations allowed, elective surgeries resume in NJ
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies starting July 6
Elective surgeries resume in New Jersey Tuesday
After parade canceled, police drive to vets' homes for ceremonies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mid-Hudson Region begins Phase 1 reopening Tuesday
White woman calls police when black birdwatcher asks her to leash dog in Central Park
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Outdoor graduations allowed, elective surgeries resume in NJ
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies starting July 6
Long Island region to enter phase one of reopening Wednesday
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
Cuomo to meet with Trump about infrastructure plans
'It's easy, it's quick, and it's free,' Mayor says of COVID-19 testing
Bell rings again as New York Stock Exchange floor reopens
FBI joins 3 state manhunt for Connecticut murder suspect
More TOP STORIES News