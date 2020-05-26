Coronavirus News: New Jersey professional sports can return to training, even competition

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Professional sports teams in New Jersey may return to training and even competition, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.Murphy said the decision is based on if the leagues choose to move in that direction."We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel," he said.The governor reassured the sports facilities are a place where proper sanitation and hygiene practices can be readily maintained."Where the professional teams are concerned and with the facilities and the resources they have to meet the demands of public health, we felt we could take that step forward," Murphy said.Murphy added he recognizes not all sports are back and will continue to work with all the stakeholders, including youth sports leagues.