Professor targeted with anti-Semitic graffiti lights Columbia University menorah

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. No suspects have been identified or arrested.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
The Columbia University professor who was targeted with anti-Semitic vandalism lit the Ivy League college's menorah for the first night of Hanukkah.

The office of Professor Elizabeth Midlarsky was spray-painted with swastikas and a Jewish slur on Wednesday.

It was the second time the Holocaust scholar has been the target of anti-Semitic vandalism.

The university's menorah is located on the front steps of the Low Library. Hanukkah began Sunday at sundown.

