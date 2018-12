The Columbia University professor who was targeted with anti-Semitic vandalism this week will light the Ivy League college's menorah for the first night of Hanukkah.The office of Professor Elizabeth Midlarsky was spray-painted with swastikas and a Jewish slur on Wednesday.

It was the second time the Holocaust scholar has been the target of anti-Semitic vandalism.Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. No suspects have been identified or arrested.The university's menorah is located on the front steps of the Low Library. Hanukkah begins at sundown.