SOUTH TOMS RIVER, New Jersey --Authorities in New Jersey say a nurse who struck a pedestrian with her car performed CPR on the victim.
The Asbury Park Press reports 26-year-old Danielle Frederick, of Toms River, and 27-year-old Vincent Mangione, of Jackson, were both struck Saturday night in South Toms River by a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Allyse Gombas, of Toms River.
Ocean County prosecutors say Gombas, who is a registered nurse, got out of her vehicle and administered first aid to Frederick until paramedics arrived on the scene.
Frederick remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition, while Mangione was treated for a minor injury.
No charges have been made and the incident is still under investigation.
