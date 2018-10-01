Authorities in New Jersey say a nurse who struck a pedestrian with her car performed CPR on the victim.The Asbury Park Press reports 26-year-old Danielle Frederick, of Toms River, and 27-year-old Vincent Mangione, of Jackson, were both struck Saturday night in South Toms River by a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Allyse Gombas, of Toms River.Ocean County prosecutors say Gombas, who is a registered nurse, got out of her vehicle and administered first aid to Frederick until paramedics arrived on the scene.Frederick remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition, while Mangione was treated for a minor injury.No charges have been made and the incident is still under investigation.----------