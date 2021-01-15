Capitol mob intended to 'capture and assassinate' elected officials, federal prosecutors say

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Federal prosecutors say the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol aimed to "capture and assassinate" elected officials. The remark came in a motion prosecutors filed late Thursday in the case against Jacob Chansley.

He is the Arizona man who took part in the insurrection while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns.

Prosecutors say that after Chansley climbed up to the dais where Vice President Mike Pence had been presiding moments earlier, Chansley wrote a threatening note to Pence.

They said the note read: "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming.'' Chansley attorney Gerald Williams didn't return a phone call and email Friday morning seeking comment.
